UP man eats, drinks near pregnant wife's body in Bengaluru home, flees after realising she's dead: Report

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife in their Bengaluru home and fleeing the scene, police said on Thursday. Initial investigations suggest a history of tension between the couple. (Representational Image)

The incident came to light after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the couple's residence, leading police to discover the woman's decomposed body on Wednesday afternoon, Times of India reported.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Sumana, was three months pregnant. Her husband, Shivam, a painter by profession from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, is believed to have murdered her two days prior to the discovery, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe calls ‘worm in pongal’ claim a setup, says it got ₹25 lakh extortion call)

According to police, Shivam and Sumana had been in a relationship for five years before marrying six months ago, reportedly against the wishes of their families. The couple had been living together in Bengaluru for the past five months.

Officers who arrived at the scene found signs of decomposition and bleeding from the nose, but no external injuries were observed on the body. Empty liquor cartons and leftover food were also found in the home.

Initial investigations suggest a history of tension between the couple, with Shivam often accusing Sumana of infidelity. Police said this led to frequent quarrels over minor issues.

On Monday night, the couple reportedly had another argument, during which Shivam allegedly assaulted her. The two then slept in separate rooms. The following morning, Shivam claims he attempted to wake her up. When she did not respond, he prepared food, ate, and left for work.

Shivam returned home on Tuesday night, consumed alcohol, and had dinner again without checking on Sumana. The next morning, he once again tried to wake her, only to find her unresponsive. Realising she was dead, he allegedly fled the house, the report further added.

He was apprehended on Thursday afternoon, a day after the body was discovered.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of death and are awaiting post-mortem results.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man forcibly kisses teen student while shopping, arrested: Report)