Bengaluru man forcibly kisses teen student while shopping, arrested: Report

An alarming case of public sexual assault recently unfolded in Bengaluru, where an 18 year old college student endured a traumatic attack at the hands of a stranger while shopping. The incident happened in the Nagawara area on the evening of July 11, between 7:45 and 8:00 pm, as the young woman parked her scooter and waited to cross a road near a grocery store, News 18 reported. The accused, a 28-year-old man, ran a pet bird shop in Bengaluru.

During this ordinary outing, a man suddenly approached her from behind and forcibly embraced her. Despite her efforts to resist, the assailant tightened his grip, proceeded to kiss her, and even bit her lip, inflicting injury. He continued to touch her inappropriately and tried to undress her, as stated by police officials in the report.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to get ₹711 crore safety upgrade amid accidents : Report

Managing to break free, the student dashed back to her scooter. The man briefly chased after her, shouting abuse, until she sought help from two nearby pedestrians. As the bystanders intervened, the perpetrator fled the scene.

The incident deeply unsettled the victim, leaving her unable to leave home due to emotional distress. She recounted her ordeal to her parents, who promptly went to the police to file a complaint. Law enforcement officials, after counselling the survivor, registered a case and utilized CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Karnataka minister calls for strict action against PoP idols ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi : Report

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Maroof Sharief, a local pet bird shop owner, was detained by the Govindapura police. Authorities charged him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to assault, sexual harassment, and stalking.

This incident has sparked widespread concern over women's safety in Bengaluru.