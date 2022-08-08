Villagers celebrate Muharram with no Muslim population in Belagavi: Report
- Belagavi district sees a horde of people gather on the streets every year for five days to observe the Muharram festival although there is no Muslim population in the village.
Have you ever heard of a Muharram celebration with no Muslims? A village in Belagavi with no Muslim population has been celebrating the festival for years.
The festival is celebrated for five days a year with pomp in the Hirebidanur village in the Saundatti taluk of Belagavi. Muharram, the second holiest month after Ramadan, is the first month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the month started on July 31 and will conclude on August 28.
A report on The Times Of India said the village has a significant Valmiki and Kuruba population, and observes the festival by offering prayers at a mosque, where there is a shrine of the 'Fakireshwar swamiji'. Villagers light up the streets with colourful serial sets and pray to 'Fakireshwar swamiji' in large numbers.
A Hindu priest is usually responsible for conducting pooja at the mosque, however, villagers invite a moulvi from the neighbouring village at the time of the festival every year for a week to carry out prayers in the Islamic way.
The villagers take out a procession and also showcase many of their talents at the five-day event, such as the Karbal dance, unique rope art and crossing of the fire, which is done on the first and last days.
The report said the area MLA recently set aside ₹8 lakh to carry out renovation works at the mosque building.
-
Ghaziabad woman kills live-in partner who refused to marry her, arrested: Police
A 35-year-old woman in Ghaziabad was arrested early on Monday on charges of murderingSharma'sr live-in partner after she was spotted by policemen lugging a large suitcase. The woman, identified as Priti Sharma, was taken into custody. He worked at a salon in Delhi. Police said she hid the body in the room and on Sunday, went shopping to Seelampur in Delhi for a large trolley bag.
-
UP minister, who ‘disappeared’ from court, gets a year in jail in Arms Act case
A cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rakesh Sachan, was sentenced to one-year of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1,500 after being convicted in the Arms Act case, after he surrendered before a court on Monday. A day ago, police launched a probe into his “disappearance” from the courtroom. Sachan was held guilty two days ago in an Arms Act case lodged against him on August 13 1991 for possessing an illegal rifle.
-
JEE (Main) 2022 Results: Amravati topper wants to pursue Computer Science
Twenty four students scored a 100 percentile in the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), results for which were announced on Monday morning. 17-year-old Shrenik Sakala from Amravati topped Maharashtra in the second JEE Mains session. Jahnabi Roy (17), with 99.9 percentile in the exam, was the girl topper from Maharashtra in the exam.
-
'Rise of PFI elements has CM's blessing,' BJP MP takes potshots at Gehlot
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and alleged that the rise of extremist elements in the state - like the Popular Front India - had his 'blessing'. "Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of the CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country," the BJP leader claimed.
-
BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur
Ranjeeta Koli, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, was allegedly attacked by mining mafia late on Sunday night in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Raghuvir Kaviya said the MP in her complaint stated she was coming from Delhi on Sunday night. BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore also expressed his anger at the lack of action by the state government on the mining mafia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics