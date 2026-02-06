Bengaluru, VTU on Friday said it has signed an agreement with UK-based company Chiac ASI to introduce Artificial Super Intelligence, a technology considered to surpass conventional AI. VTU signs pact with UK firm to introduce Artificial Super Intelligence

Visvesvaraya Technological University said it would be adopting ASI "for the first time as part of its efforts to prepare students for emerging technologies."

"VTU has entered into an agreement with Chiac ASI, a company based in the United Kingdom. Chiac is the world's first ASI research institution. At present, five major companies, including Meta and Microsoft, are engaged in research in this field," it said in a statement.

The university said Chiac ASI has published significant research at an international conference on controlling the potentially dangerous behaviour of ASI using Indian sutras, for which it has received an award.

The academic and research agreement was signed by VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vidyashankar and Chiac ASI CEO Chandrashekar Nagaraju.

Dr Vidyashankar said technology was advancing rapidly, and VTU was aligning itself with emerging trends.

"We are adopting Artificial Super Intelligence, which is expected to create a revolution by 2030, while also addressing concerns related to the rapid expansion of AI," he said.

He added that under the agreement, Chiac ASI would offer free internships to more than 1,000 students and provide ASI textbooks to engineering college faculty for effective teaching.

"These are not ordinary books, but self-updating research textbooks that evolve as the field progresses. Workshops on ASI have also been conducted for faculty members of VTU-affiliated colleges," he said.

Chiac ASI CEO Chandrashekar Nagaraju said that from a national security perspective, it was crucial for India to establish leadership in the field of super intelligence before 2030.

"The US and China are advancing rapidly in this area. Our goal is to develop one million engineering professionals in India to work in the ASI domain," he said.

"As the world's largest technological university, VTU has the potential to produce 4 lakh ASI-skilled engineers, which would be a significant contribution to the nation," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.