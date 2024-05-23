Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman shared a heartwarming story of a woman food stall owner in Bengaluru who started her small business after falling prey to an accident. He called the journey of Veena Ambarish ‘inspiration’ and shared her picture on social media. VVS Laxman calls this Bengaluru woman food stall owner's journey ‘inspiration'

In an X post, Ambareesh wrote, “When just 17, Veena Ambarish lost her foot in an accident in Bengaluru. At that time, she was a Bharatnatyam dancer preparing for her Arangetram. Life hit her hard but her resilience made her complete her MBA and she worked for a few years.”

However, Veena then decided to start a food business and launched a Kari-dosa cart in Bengaluru. “But long hours at a desk Job proved very difficult and finally she decided to turn her love for food into a business by setting up a ‘Kari Dosa’ stall. She starts her day at 4:30 am every day and sells Kari dosas at 7th phase, JP Nagar. Veena’s mantra of ‘No matter how hard life hits you, be stronger than before,’ has helped her through the challenging times and her journey is truly inspirational,” VVS Laxman added.

The X post got multiple reactions and alerted people who wanted to visit the stall about the relocation. Well-known YouTube food blogger Kripal Amanna wrote, “Wonderful gesture @VVSLaxman281 to post this in support of Veena and her delicious kari dosa enterprise. She moved early this year to a new location, BTM 2nd stage. Please share with your followers.”