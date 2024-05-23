 VVS Laxman calls this Bengaluru woman food stall owner's journey ‘inspiration' | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
VVS Laxman calls this Bengaluru woman food stall owner's journey ‘inspiration'

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 11:04 AM IST

The X post got multiple reactions and alerted people who wanted to visit the stall about the relocation.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman shared a heartwarming story of a woman food stall owner in Bengaluru who started her small business after falling prey to an accident. He called the journey of Veena Ambarish ‘inspiration’ and shared her picture on social media.

Also Read - Biker smashes car window in Bengaluru after failing to overtake it. Video

In an X post, Ambareesh wrote, “When just 17, Veena Ambarish lost her foot in an accident in Bengaluru. At that time, she was a Bharatnatyam dancer preparing for her Arangetram. Life hit her hard but her resilience made her complete her MBA and she worked for a few years.”

However, Veena then decided to start a food business and launched a Kari-dosa cart in Bengaluru. “But long hours at a desk Job proved very difficult and finally she decided to turn her love for food into a business by setting up a ‘Kari Dosa’ stall. She starts her day at 4:30 am every day and sells Kari dosas at 7th phase, JP Nagar. Veena’s mantra of ‘No matter how hard life hits you, be stronger than before,’ has helped her through the challenging times and her journey is truly inspirational,” VVS Laxman added.

The X post got multiple reactions and alerted people who wanted to visit the stall about the relocation. Well-known YouTube food blogger Kripal Amanna wrote, “Wonderful gesture @VVSLaxman281 to post this in support of Veena and her delicious kari dosa enterprise. She moved early this year to a new location, BTM 2nd stage. Please share with your followers.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

