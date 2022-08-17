'Want to attack directly': Eshwarappa says Congress supporting anti-nationals
Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday directly attacked the Congress as he said not only in Karnataka or south India, the Congress is supporting the anti-nationals all across the country. "I want to attack directly," the BJP leader said amid communal tension in Shivamogga. Be it the PFI or the SDPI, the Congress is supporting them. “The man who removed Savarkar’s photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said.
On Tuesday, Eshwarappa issued a warning to the Muslims living in India and said it is their duty to cooperate with Hindu festivals. If Muslims do not control their youth, the Hindus will, the former minister said.
"The government is making all attempts to maintain peace, I'm not saying all Hindus and Muslims are involved in such things. Hindu society is strong, it is not weak. If Hindu society really stands up, Muslim goondas will not survive, but Hindus don't want to take law into hands and wants government to take action," Eshwarappa said on Tuesday.
On August 15, tension gripped Shivamogga as clashes erupted between two groups at Amir Ahmad Circle over the photo of Savarkar. The other group wanted to install a photo of Tipu Sultan. A young man named Prem Singh was stabbed amid the tension. The situation remained tenseon Tuesday as well after a man, Mohammed Zabiullah, suspected to be involved in the stabbing of Prem Singh was shot at by the police after he allegedly attacked them.
Amid political flare-up over the communal tension, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said the government should ban organisations like SDPI and PFI.
-
Bihar: Cabinet approves extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for 3 years
Bihar state cabinet in its first meeting after the expansion on Tuesday approved the extension of Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Mission for the next three years. It also gave the nod for allocation of ₹12,568 crore to be spent till the fiscal 2022-25. This was the first time that all ministers of the newly sworn-in cabinet headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar attended the meeting and discussed the agenda before giving its go ahead.
-
Truck rams into car, kills 5 members of family near Pune
Five members of a family, including two kids aged four and seven, were killed and one was seriously injured when a container truck coming from the wrong side rammed into their car on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, a police officer said. Pune police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh said that the truck driver fled after the accident and a search was on to arrest him.
-
Cadbury chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown: Report
In a bizarre incident of theft, about 150 cartons of Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, according to news agencies. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Cadbury distributor Rajendra Singh Sidhu who recently shifted to an apartment in Gomti Nagar said he has filed an FIR at the Chinhat police station and urged locals to provide any inputs they have on the theft, reported news agency ANI.
-
25 injured after train collision near Nagpur; probe ordered
At least 25 passengers were injured when a bogie of a passenger train collided with a goods train near Gondia, around 175km from Nagpur in the early hours oof Wednesday. Santosh Kumar, chief public relations officer of SE Central Railway informed that this accident happened due to the arrival of two trains on the same track. The goods train was also going towards Nagpur on the same track.
-
Rain lets up in Karnataka, forecast for very light showers in some areas
Rain in Karnataka seems to be showing signs of letting up at last, especially in the coastal areas that have been battered non-stop with landslides and house collapses, killing over 70 in around two months. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre on Tuesday forecasted isolated very light to light rain over the state. Kurkunda in the Shahapur Taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday received the highest rainfall of 47 mm.
