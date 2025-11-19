Watch: 7-year-old Japanese girl speaks fluent Kannada at Bengaluru school event, wins hearts

A short video of a seven-year-old Japanese girl speaking remarkably fluent Kannada has taken social media by storm, sparking admiration among Kannadigas. A Japanese girl, 7, impresses social media with her fluent Kannada, igniting admiration among Kannadigas.(Reddit)

ALSO READ | Missing Bengaluru techie found murdered with hammer by cousin in Andhra Pradesh: Report

The clip, widely shared on social media platform Reddit showed the young girl confidently speaking in Kannada with clear diction and ease. “Namaskara, Kannada language is beautiful, it is easy to speak, sweet to hear, and if you are born, you should be born in Kannada naadu, thank you,” she says in the video.

The post accompanying the video had over a thousand upvotes and more than 250 comments at the time this article was being written.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's second airport will be constructed in south part of the city, says DK Shivakumar: Report

“A Japanese kid speaking cleaner Kannada than half the people who’ve lived here 10+ years,” the caption of the post read. “It’s funny how people who come from another country put in effort to learn the local language out of respect. Meanwhile, a chunk of internal migrants act like Kannada is optional DLC,” it added.

Netizens have flooded the comment section with mixed responses. Some defended migrants, saying, “It's easier to learn a new language as a kid…PEOPLE WHO'VE LIVED HERE FOR 10+YEARS are getting up, going to office, coming back and crashing.”

ALSO READ | BJP MLA Suresh Kumar takes on traffic cop role in Bengaluru's Bhashyam circle: Report

Several users also expressed delight at the global reach of the language. Many Kannadigas welcomed the video as a heart warming reminder of cultural exchange. “Good for the kid! And parents for facilitating it. It's about the intent to learn. Japanese people are respectful and try to learn,” a user praised the girl.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.