Watch: Alert railway police save woman from being run over by train in Karnataka

ADG of Bengaluru shared the video on Twitter suggesting technology could be a good solution for such accidents
Railway Police Officer catching passenger before she slips under the tracks
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 06:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Yet another CCTV video, this time emerging from Bellary station, shows how callousness can have dangerous consequences. 

On March 1 at 4:30 am in Bellary station a lady was trying to board the Haripriya Express to go to her hometown Gadag. As the train was moving at a slow pace she tried to get on it but almost slipped to her death. Thankfully the government railway police office Maruti jumped to her rescue and saved her life.

Thanks to the presence of mind and quick reflex action by the police on the platform that they were able to save a precious life. Many Twitteratis congratulated the railway police for the quick rescue done. "A big lesson to be learnt, "never board a moving train,  never try a last-minute entry, " said one of them. 

This video was then reshared by the Additional Director General of Police Bhaskar Rao on Twitter suggesting how technology could prevent such incidents from taking place. He said, “Technology alone can stop such accidents as doors can close as soon as trains start moving… some have a habit of getting in and out of starting and slowing trains.”

Safety concerns when people board and de-board slowing down trains is a big issue in different railway stations. On regular basis such videos come on social media. There have been several accidents because of such behaviour. Basic Railway guidelines will tell you not to get on or off a moving train but this is a common behaviour among passengers.

Thursday, March 03, 2022
