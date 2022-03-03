Watch: Alert railway police save woman from being run over by train in Karnataka
Yet another CCTV video, this time emerging from Bellary station, shows how callousness can have dangerous consequences.
On March 1 at 4:30 am in Bellary station a lady was trying to board the Haripriya Express to go to her hometown Gadag. As the train was moving at a slow pace she tried to get on it but almost slipped to her death. Thankfully the government railway police office Maruti jumped to her rescue and saved her life.
Thanks to the presence of mind and quick reflex action by the police on the platform that they were able to save a precious life. Many Twitteratis congratulated the railway police for the quick rescue done. "A big lesson to be learnt, "never board a moving train, never try a last-minute entry, " said one of them.
This video was then reshared by the Additional Director General of Police Bhaskar Rao on Twitter suggesting how technology could prevent such incidents from taking place. He said, “Technology alone can stop such accidents as doors can close as soon as trains start moving… some have a habit of getting in and out of starting and slowing trains.”
Safety concerns when people board and de-board slowing down trains is a big issue in different railway stations. On regular basis such videos come on social media. There have been several accidents because of such behaviour. Basic Railway guidelines will tell you not to get on or off a moving train but this is a common behaviour among passengers.
-
'Test cricket was limping and that's when it found a magical physio in Kohli'
The former India all-rounder drew an analogy to congarulate Virat Kohli on his 100th Test.
-
Male infertility: Causes, treatment, what men should know about their fertility
When a couple is unable to conceive, the female has been always unfairly blamed and it is one of the most widespread fallacies to date whicht stems from the fact that women are at the centre of the whole process, from conception through full-term pregnancy to nursing and caring for their children. However, infertility has been medically confirmed to be caused by underlying disorders in both sexes and it has been found that more than one-third cases of infertility can be traced to male infertility.
-
'You can't look past him': Karthik names India star guaranteed for middle-order
Dinesh Karthik named the Indian player who is guaranteed to play alongside Kohli in the middle-order in the first Test against Sri Lanka.
-
Chennai to get its youngest and first Dalit woman as mayor; meet R Priya
Indirect elections for the post of mayor and chairpersons for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be held on Friday (March 4). However, with the DMK having as many as 153 councillors of a total of 200 wards, R Priya's election is a foregone conclusion.
-
Formula One terminates contract with Russian GP following Ukraine invasion
Formula One will no longer race in Russia after the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, it said in a statement on Thursday.