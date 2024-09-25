The apartments and housing communities in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura and Whitefield areas are facing water vows once again after April. As many of the residential complexes are solely dependent on tankers for water supply, the villagers in Hoskote taluk are protesting against the tanker operators for allegedly drawing excess amounts of water from the borewell points, which is resulting in the depletion of groundwater. Water crisis back in Bengaluru? Apartments face shortage after villagers' protest against tankers

The water tanker owners are now asking the residents to reach out to the government for uninterrupted water supply as the issue is not getting the required attention. RVN Babu, president of the Water Tankers Association, said, “We as tanker owners and water point owners have been discussing with Government officials (Tahsildar, DC, Inspector of Police at the Taluk) and Politicians, local body representatives but no way to ger out of the problem. If this situation continues, then we will all face a severe water crisis as our area's 70-80% water demand will be addressed by tankers.”

He said that the water tanker association wants to give an uninterrupted water supply to the residents, but there must be cooperation from all sides.” I request the residents to communicate via Email, Twitter, Facebook...etc, about the issue to take it to the government, particularly Mahadevpura and Hoskote regions of Politicians and Government Officials, to arrange hassle-free tanker water supply. The Tanker Association takes a lot of initiatives to streamline water supply/service. Also ready to adhere to the govt norms of becoming a licensed trade community,” he added.

Meanwhile, the residents said that they are likely to face the April-like situation where they completely ran out of water and had to wait for the tankers to provide the supply. A user said, “We thought the water problem in Bengaluru was solved but it looks like it is going to be a never-ending battle. I hope the government intervenes and solves the issue.”

Another user said, “All of particularly @BBMPCOMM @bwssbchairman, must work towards making Bengaluru into a SPONGE CITY.Better Drainage,Soak Pits,Greenery, SewageTreatmentPlants, Lake mgmt,etc. are the need of the hour. Bye-laws must be strictly enforced too. Run-off of rainwater must be avoided.”