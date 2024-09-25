Bengaluru auto driver snatches keys and mobile of a two-wheeler, harasses him on busy road. Video

An auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru was seen harassing a two-wheeler taxi driver and snatched his bike keys after stopping him on the road. The auto driver was seen giving a stern warning to the biker and asking him to stop operating the bike taxi with a white board. Bengaluru auto driver snatches keys and mobile of two-wheeler, harasses him on a busy road. Video

In the viral video, the auto driver snatched the keys and said, “There is no permission for whiteboard bikes to operate as two-wheeler taxis. Inspector issued orders to stop such vehicles.”

When a third person intercepted and asked him what right the auto driver had to stop him, he said, “I know the rules. If you also want to know the rules, accompany me, and I will show you. I am taking him to the inspector. Who are you to ask?”

The auto driver then took the bike taxi driver in his auto after snatching his keys and mobile phone. In the viral video, he claimed that he was taking the biker to Marathahalli police station.

The users on social media demanded the arrest of the auto driver for taking the law into his hands. A user wrote, “Every day, same issue. Why can't these thugs be banned!! @blrcitytraffic pls arrest this guy! Who gave him the right to take the law into his hands!!? He should be arrested & fined.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police took note and assured that action would be taken. “Please share the victim's contact number. In case of distress/ emergency situation, dial #Namma 112,” said Bengaluru Police in an X post.

There have been repeated instances of auto drivers harassing the two-wheeler taxi drivers in Bengaluru. Banning two-wheeler taxis has been a long-standing demand of auto-rickshaw unions in the city, and many attacks have been reported on bike taxi drivers. Though they cannot be banned legally, the Karnataka transport department has decided to crack down on unauthorised bike taxis operating in Bengaluru.