Along with agriculture, the scarcity of water has also hit the internationally-known denim manufacturing industry in Ballari, with several units closing down and others considering relocation. It has also greatly impacted the economic well-being of working-class families. Several denim manufacturing units have closed down recently due to water shortage in Ballari. (REUTERS)

Ballari, known as the “fire land” due to its high temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for eight months from November to June, serves as a major hub for denim manufacturing in South India. With over 300 industries in the district, including internationally recognized brands like Denim, the sector is facing a severe business threat due to scarcity of water, which is crucial for production.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bharat Mutta, who shifted his denim manufacturing unit to Bengaluru due to water shortage, mentioned that prominent companies like Denim have relocated several units to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, with others shutting down entirely in the past four months. “It is possible that more units relocate in the coming time if the required water is not provided,” said Mutta.

He expressed concern over the unemployment of thousands of workers due to the relocation of the denim industry to Bengaluru. He added that the need for adequate water supply, uninterrupted power, and improved transportation infrastructure to attract international brands and investors to Ballari.

President of the Ballari District Jeans Welfare Association (BDJWA) Murahari Gouda Gonal, emphasised the significant water requirements for denim manufacturing. He said that large industries require thousands of litres of water per day, and without proper water management, the district’s vital denim industry is at risk of collapse, jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands of families. Gonal urged the district administration to facilitate discussions between the association and water tanker suppliers to find a solution.

“Despite owning bore wells, approximately 80% of which have dried up due to rising temperatures, production has been reduced by more than 50%. Several units located in Guggarhatti, Andral, and Ballari airport, are on the verge of closure due to the lack of water recharge from the Hagari river, which dried up by the end of last November,” Gonal said.

Owner of Polex denim manufacturing industries P Mallikarjun reported significant financial losses in Ballari, with production dropping from nearly 100,000 units per day to 25-30 units due to delayed supplies from companies. Gonal also criticised the district administration for failing to fulfil promises, including the establishment of a Jeans Apparel Park to support the sector’s growth.

Gonal recalled promises made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the last assembly election to provide special financial aid of ₹5,000 crore to develop Ballari as a denim hub. However, even after ten months, there has been no progress on this matter, disappointing industry stakeholders.