'We are not just building roads': Bengaluru minister DK Shivakumar reviews Hebbal flyover

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Hebbal flyover ramp, a long-pending infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion at one of the city’s busiest junctions. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar reviews Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru

“We not just buidling roads but connectivity”: DK Shivakumar

Accompanied by engineers and officials from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Shivakumar inspected the site and received updates on the progress. He said the project reflects the government’s focus on improving Bengaluru’s road connectivity and addressing traffic bottlenecks across key locations.

“As Bengaluru grows, so does our commitment to keep it moving,” the Deputy CM said in a post on X. “We’re not just building roads; we’re redefining urban connectivity for a smoother, faster, and more connected Bengaluru.”

The new additional ramp, being built by the BDA, starts near Baptist Hospital and will connect with the existing KR Puram loop. It is expected to provide relief to commuters travelling from the Nagawara side toward Mehkri Circle. Once operational, the ramp is likely to ease pressure on the main junction and offer an alternate route for airport-bound traffic.

The first phase of the ramp is reportedly expected to be opened to the public by early August. The structure spans approximately 700 metres, supported by 26 pillars and comprising 25 spans. A total of 99 girders have been installed, including those placed over an active railway track, a task that involved temporary traffic diversions near the Kempegowda International Airport route.

The ramp will function as a four-lane corridor, aiming to reduce bottlenecks that have long plagued the Hebbal junction. The BDA is currently focusing on completing the finishing works to ensure the project meets the scheduled timeline.