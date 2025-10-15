‘We are watching you’: Bengaluru police chief warns cab and auto drivers against physical, verbal assaults

In Bengaluru, incidents of misbehaving auto and taxi drivers have become a growing concern, with passengers facing verbal and physical assaults. The city's Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, has highlighted the rising cases of such behaviour and warned drivers involved in these activities that strict action will be taken. Many commuters have reported incidents of rude conduct, overcharging, and even threats from drivers. Many commuters have reported incidents of rude conduct, overcharging, and even threats from drivers. (PTI)

The Bengaluru Police have made it clear that they are closely monitoring these situations and will ensure that offenders face serious consequences. Ensuring the safety of passengers, especially women and children, remains a key priority for law enforcement.

Bengaluru's Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, addressed several pressing issues related to law and order in the city during a recent interview with News 18. Chief among his concerns were the rising cases of assaults by auto and taxi drivers, with the Commissioner stating that ensuring the safety of women and children is a top priority for the Bengaluru Police.

Singh issued a stern warning to auto and taxi drivers who have been involved in verbal and physical assaults on passengers. “With the rise in cases of physical and verbal assaults by auto and cab drivers in Bengaluru, it’s a warning to taxi and auto drivers, we are watching you. Nothing goes unwatched, and we have taken strict action as well," Singh told news 18, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty. He emphasised that no such behaviour would go unpunished, noting that the police had already taken action against some offenders.

Crackdown on Cybercrime In another significant development, Singh spoke about the Bengaluru Police's efforts in tackling cybercrime. Recently, the police uncovered a fake cyber cell operating under the guise of a call centre. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 16 individuals involved in illegal activities. Singh mentioned that the offenders were mostly first-timers who were unaware of the serious consequences of their actions. The police are currently investigating the group’s methods and operations.

War Against Drugs The Police Commissioner also discussed the ongoing war against drugs in the city. Singh expressed concern over the rising drug abuse problem, especially among children, and urged schools and institutions to cooperate with law enforcement in spreading awareness.

Decline in Crime Rates Addressing concerns about crime in Bengaluru, Singh assured the public that there has been a noticeable decline in criminal activities, including murders and kidnappings.

Singh also highlighted the Bengaluru Police’s initiative, Mane Mane Police, aimed at sensitising the public about policing and emergency response numbers. The initiative isapart of ongoing efforts to improve community engagement and ensure citizens are better informed about their safety and rights.