Weather woes: Rain delays Air India Express flight from Chennai to Bengaluru by nearly five hours - Report

On Friday night, air travel was significantly disrupted as an Air India Express flight from Chennai to Bengaluru experienced a nearly five-hour delay, according to The Hindu. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 10:05 pm, was unable to take off until 3:00 am the following morning. Airline officials explained that the delay was caused by severe weather conditions in Chennai, which had led to the diversion of the flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru. (Air India Express | Facebook)

ALSO READ | IndiGo issues travel advisory for Mumbai as flights impacted due to heavy rain

Airline officials explained that the delay was caused by severe weather conditions in Chennai, which had led to the diversion of the flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru. Due to heavy rainfall in Chennai, the flight could not land there and was rerouted to the Karnataka capital. After a lengthy wait, the aircraft was able to return to Chennai and eventually resumed its journey to Bengaluru.

In a related incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also faced travel woes of his own. On Saturday, his flight to Shivamogga was also forced to return to Bengaluru due to the adverse weather conditions, another report stated.

ALSO READ | Kenyan national held at Bengaluru airport for possessing cocaine worth ₹30 crore

The minister was slated to attend several important engagements, including the inauguration of new police stations in Soraba and Thirthahalli. However, the IndiGo flight could not land at the rain-drenched Shivamogga airport, as confirmed by Madhu Bangarappa, the state Minister for School Education and Literacy.

Despite the setback, Bangarappa announced that he would personally visit Thirthahalli to participate in the scheduled events. The severe weather conditions over the weekend have caused significant disruptions for both passengers and officials, and authorities are working to address the delays and minimize further inconveniences for travellers as weather conditions stabilize.