 Kenyan national held at Bengaluru airport for possessing cocaine worth ₹30 crore
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
New Delhi
Kenyan national held at Bengaluru airport for possessing cocaine worth 30 crore

PTI | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 13, 2024 01:30 PM IST

The Kenyan national who travelled from Doha to Bengaluru on Friday by an Indigo flight was intercepted at Bengaluru airport.

A Kenyan national was arrested at the international airport here after she was allegedly found in possession of cocaine worth 30 crore, officials said on Saturday. The arrest was made based on specific intelligence received by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of Bengaluru zonal unit, they said.

Packets containing off-white coloured powdered substance, weighing three kgs valued at 30 crore were found to be concealed in the false bottom of the check-in luggage.(Christoph Hard/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance )
Packets containing off-white coloured powdered substance, weighing three kgs valued at 30 crore were found to be concealed in the false bottom of the check-in luggage.(Christoph Hard/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance )

According to officials, the Kenyan national who travelled from Doha to Bengaluru on Friday by an Indigo flight was intercepted at Bengaluru airport by officers of DRI after elaborate surveillance.

On detailed examination of the passenger's baggage, packets containing off-white coloured powdered substance, weighing three kgs valued at 30 crore were found to be concealed in the false bottom of the check-in luggage, a senior official said.

"The powdered substance, was tested positive for Cocaine as per field testing kit. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress," he said.

In another incident, sleuths of DRI intercepted two Indian lady passengers at Bengaluru International Airport coming from Bangkok, on July 5, who were suspected to be carrying contraband items. On systematic search of their bags, they were found to contain silver coloured packets.

A greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from all the packets was found to be hydronic weed, he said. The packets weighing 3.2 kg , valued at 3 crore have been seized and the passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, under the provisions of the NDPS Act," the official added.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Kenyan national held at Bengaluru airport for possessing cocaine worth 30 crore
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 13, 2024
