What BJP manifesto promised to Bengaluru? Top 10 points

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 01, 2023 02:44 PM IST

The BJP announced that the party is committed to improving the standard of living in Bengaluru.

The BJP has announced the manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls on Monday and called it a ‘people’s manifesto.’ As Bengaluru has 28 constituencies, the party has put an extra focus on Karnataka’s capital and said that the BJP is committed to improving the standard of living in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, (Twitter/Karnataka Forest Department)
What did BJP promise to Bengaluru?

  1. A multi-modal transport hub will be established which is similar to WTC transport hub in New York. It will act as a single central node for all public transport services.

2. Taking inspiration from London’s public transport, Bengaluru Unified Transit Network will be created which will help the commuters to use public transport seamlessly, using the technology.

3. Artificial Intelligence driven solutions will be introduced to tackle traffic problems in Bengaluru.

4. Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee will be constituted to protect the rights of home buyers in Bengaluru.

5. ‘Mission reclaiming Rajakaluves’ - To avoid flooding and waterlogging, an integrated stormwater drainage system will be created and remove illegal encroachments.

6. For the safety of women in Bengaluru, CCTV cameras will be installed in all streets, and they will be equipped with AI facial recognition software.

7. The digitalization of governance, health sector and education will be focused by introducing the latest technology available.

8. Smart Water systems will be introduced to reduce the water waste using censors and improve the sustainability of existing water systems.

9. To get enhanced internet speed, a gigabit optical fibre network will be established, and it will act as an information highway in Bengaluru.

10. Yuva Karunadu – Every year, the government will choose 250 young people and they will be given a seed capital Rs. 50 lakhs each to encourage the start – up culture in the city,

Topics
bengaluru bjp manifesto karnataka assembly election assembly elections + 3 more
