‘Whatever pain I have gone through…’: DK Shivakumar after SC grants relief in money laundering case

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that justice has been delivered after the Supreme Court quashed the proceedings initiated against him in a money laundering case. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Recalling the events of his arrest in 2019, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is a big relief for me. Justice has been shown to me. I am very happy that the court has given me relief. I thank all the leaders and friends from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Whatever pain I have gone through, I remember from day one of my arrest, the way they arrested me and all the other things."

A bench of Justices, Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, allowed the appeal filed by DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Karnataka High Court order in 2019

Senior Advocate Siddhartha Luthra with advocates S Nagamuthu, Mayank Jain, and Madhur Jain appeared for the petitioner.

Karnataka High Court has rejected DK Shivakumar's plea seeking quashing of the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before the agency for investigation. ED had issued a summons in February 2019 to Shivakumar to appear before it.

Earlier, the Income Tax department in 2017 conducted a search action at various premises in Delhi.

Following the Income Tax complaint, ED registered a case in the matter and initiated proceedings against the Karnataka minister among others.

The petitioner claimed that he is facing illegal proceedings commenced without jurisdiction, erroneously registered for investigating offence punishable under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

On the growing water crisis in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar assured the people of Bengaluru that there would be no water issues. "We will resolve it," he said.