When Bengaluru was traffic-free, pothole-free: A 1960s JC Road photo that will leave you speechless

A black-and-white photograph of Bengaluru’s JC Road from the 1960s has gone viral on social media platform X. The image captures JC Road as almost unrecognizable — clean, wide and completely devoid of motor traffic or potholes. The road, now one of Bengaluru’s busiest commercial stretches, was once a calm and orderly route dominated by cyclists and pedestrians.

The post, shared on X by the account Karnataka Portfolio, describes how, during that period, bicycle licenses were mandatory in the city. Corporation inspectors would make routine checks, ensuring each cycle had a valid aluminum license plate and a functioning headlamp powered by a dynamo. The license, costing around ₹2 to ₹3 annually, was issued by the city corporation and stamped for each paid year.