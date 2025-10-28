When Bengaluru was traffic-free, pothole-free: A 1960s JC Road photo that will leave you speechless

A black-and-white photograph of Bengaluru’s JC Road from the 1960s has gone viral on social media platform X. The image captures JC Road as almost unrecognizable — clean, wide and completely devoid of motor traffic or potholes. The road, now one of Bengaluru’s busiest commercial stretches, was once a calm and orderly route dominated by cyclists and pedestrians.
The post, shared on X by the account Karnataka Portfolio, describes how, during that period, bicycle licenses were mandatory in the city. Corporation inspectors would make routine checks, ensuring each cycle had a valid aluminum license plate and a functioning headlamp powered by a dynamo. The license, costing around ₹2 to ₹3 annually, was issued by the city corporation and stamped for each paid year.
Take a look
The viral photo, which captures a corporation worker inspecting bicycles on the once serene JC Road, has sparked waves of nostalgia among Bengalureans, drawing attention to an era when the city moved at the gentle pace of pedal power.
The post serves as both a nostalgic look back and a gentle reminder of Bengaluru’s transformation — from the Garden City of the 1960s to the bustling tech capital of today.
Earlier, a rare black-and-white photograph of Bengaluru’s City Market from the pre-Independence era made rounds on social media platform Instagram. The image, which appears to have been taken several decades ago, offers a fascinating glimpse into the city’s past. The image was widely circulated online. The photo captures a busy junction or roundabout with a central island featuring a tall lamp post.