'Who am I to advise the CM?': Siddaramaiah's sacked political secretary denies role in RCB event

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2025 04:16 PM IST

K Govindaraj emphasized that he had no involvement in planning or decision-making around the RCB felicitation event that ended in tragedy.

After being removed from his post as political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress MLC K Govindaraj has broken his silence on claims that he had counselled the CM against hosting a grand victory parade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL team, Times of India reported.

Govindaraj’s remarks come in the aftermath of a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.(X/@Iam_KGovindaraj)
Govindaraj’s remarks come in the aftermath of a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.(X/@Iam_KGovindaraj)

Dismissing the reports as “misconstrued”, Govindaraj said on Saturday, “My comments were misinterpreted. I never advised the chief minister on this matter. Who am I to advice the CM?”

According to the CM, speaking to reporters, he emphasized that he had no involvement in planning or decision-making around the felicitation event that ended in tragedy. “I hold no brief on cricketing matters. In fact, I head the Karnataka Olympic Association. It would be inappropriate for me to make any suggestions regarding a cricket celebration,” he said as quoted by TOI.

(Also Read: How a Bengaluru DCP, with just two cops, fought to control Chinnaswamy stampede)

Govindaraj’s remarks come in the aftermath of a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations that led to the death of 11 people and injuries to over 50. 

The event, jointly organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB and an event management firm, has come under severe criticism for mismanagement and lack of crowd control.

Top cops suspended

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with several senior officers over the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.

In a sweeping crackdown, the CM also directed police to arrest representatives of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event organisers DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The action came just hours after an FIR was filed against them, invoking serious charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(Also Read: ‘Doesn’t listen to anyone’: Nikhil Kamath recalls what a politician said about suspended Bengaluru top cop B Dayananda)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
