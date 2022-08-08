Will contest assembly polls if high command tells me: Eshwarappa
Senior Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa said on Sunday that he will contest next year’s assembly elections only if the party high command asks him, adding a hint of uncertainty to his candidature.
“If the party does not want me to contest, then I will not,” Eshwarappa said.
The statements come at a time when there is increasing uncertainty over the future of several senior BJP leaders who are unlikely to be given another chance at contesting the upcoming polls, people aware of the developments said.
Though there is no official word from the BJP on this, the above-cited people said there is likely to be a shakeup in the party’s established and senior ranks for the 2023 assembly elections, in which the saffron outfit aims to defend its term in the office.
The party’s senior-most leader in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, has already announced that he will not contest the assembly polls and that his second son, BY Vijayendra, will take his place.
However, even in his case, the party high command is yet to stamp its approval as it tries to manage the image of being against dynasty politics, the people said.
Eshwarappa has already lost his place in the cabinet after he was named by public works contractor Santosh Pati; for harassing him to cough up commission or bribe to release a payment of ₹4 crore. Patil named Eshwarappa as the main reason for deciding to die by suicide in a private Udupi hotel room in April.
Eshwarappa has been given a clean chit in the case, despite the family of Patil alleging foul play from the government and the former minister for influencing the probe.
“We are not sure if our high command will make too many changes but there will be a few. Many seniors who may not get another chance are trying to secure it for their next of kin,” said one BJP worker aware of the developments, requesting anonymity.
-
Rivers in spate as heavy rainfall lashes parts of Karnataka: Officials
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least 100,000 cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. The rivers in coastal Karnataka too are swollen and a majority of the dams built on these rivers are to the brim.
-
Barricading gate at toll booth and ‘no halting’ in ghat section of Sinhagad
Reason being the forest department has decided to install such a gate at the Awsarwadi toll naka - from where the public is given entry to the fort premises - to prevent weekend crowding at the fort. As per the information shared by the state forest department, there have been huge crowds at Sinhagad fort, especially during weekends, ever since the fort and other historical monuments were opened to the public.
-
Now, a flyover at Gangadham chowk on a development credit note
The Pune municipal Corporation, for the first time has awarded the tender of building an integrated project consisting of flyover, grade separator and a bypass road on a development credit note. This integrated project will be constructed at Gangadham chowk, Market Yard and will help ease traffic congestion on the Katraj Kondhwa road. The project was approved by the standing committee on August 6.
-
Over 2,000 supporters protest PMC projects at Vetal tekdi
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation withholds the findings of its survey of Balbharti-Paud road conducted a few months ago, residents are in no mood to relent with a fresh round of protests having erupted on Sunday. Sunday morning saw over 2,000 Punekars converge at the Apla Maruti temple, Vetal tekdi, to tie yellow ribbons to trees to pledge their support for the Vetal tekdi through the 'yellow ribbon campaign'.
-
Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved
The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics