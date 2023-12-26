Woman dies, 135 fall ill after eating ‘prasad’ in Karnataka, say police

A 60-year-old woman died and at least 135 others were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural limits, police said on Monday. Police said that they suspect the cause of food poisoning to be an offering at a place of worship in the area. The police suspect the food poisoning happened because of offering at a place of worship in the area. (Representational Image)

According to officials familiar with the matter, to mark Hanuman Jayanti, special programmes were organised at prominent temples in Hoskote in Bengaluru rural district on Sunday. After the events ended, the devotees allegedly consumed ‘prasad’ and subsequently several people complained of vomiting and were reportedly hospitalised, said officials. The illness cases were reported in Hoskote, Kolar and Bengaluru, according to police.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that on Saturday, most of them had visited a temple in Hoskote town where they ate ‘prasad’. A woman who complained of the same symptoms was admitted in one of these hospitals on Sunday and died on Monday, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Siddagangamma , a resident of Kaveri Nagar in Hoskote, said police. Her husband, Shivanna, had brought the ‘prasad’ from the temple, leading to both of them falling ill. Despite medical intervention, Siddagamma’s condition worsened and she died, said police.

Health authorities are monitoring the situation.

“Soon after receiving information we visited all the temples to collect the prasad samples but were unable to get them,” Hoskote taluk medical officer Dr Umesh said. He said, “Till now, 135 have taken ill and one death has been reported”.

“We have arranged more beds and kept ambulances on alert in case more patients arrive,” he added. He said a complaint has been filed with Hoskote police in this regard.”We are collecting information from patients ... from which temple they consumed prasad,’’ said Hoskote police sub inspector M Ramesh. He said so far 10 people were discharged from hospital out of the 135 who took ill.

He said a case in connection with the matter will be filed by Monday night.