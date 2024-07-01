 Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, lauds CISF officials | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, lauds CISF officials

ByHT News Desk | Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 01, 2024 05:28 PM IST

The woman also highlighted the names of two CISF officials and thanked them personally.

A woman at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has found her lost diamond ring within a few hours with the help of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials who were on duty. She took to social media and thanked the officials for the work efficiency.

Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru airport, lauds CISF officials
Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru airport, lauds CISF officials

Also Read - ‘Can’t be discussed in public': Siddaramaiah about stepping down as Karnataka CM

The woman named Akanksha Singh took to social media and wrote, “Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps) I lost my diamond ring. All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated.”

Singh also highlighted the names of two CISF officials and thanked them personally. “ But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring,” she wrote.

Also Read - ‘Unfit for human consumption’: Cancer causing chemicals found in Pani Puris at Karnataka

Meanwhile, the CISF said that the gratitude message has been forwarded to the two officials who were deployed at the airport. “Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. CISF is always there to help & ensure your travel is safe, secure and smooth. Thank you for your valuable feedback. It has been forwarded to CISF officers at the airport,” CISF wrote as a response to the X post.

Both the airport terminals at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International airport has a Lost and Found counter where people can reach out to if any of their belongings goes missing in the airport. The staff will reach out to the owner by mail and ask the owner to identify their object. Once identified, the object will be handed over to the owner.

Even in the past, many passengers who accidentally missed their valuable items at Bengaluru airport found them with the help of airport staff and CISF officials. The CISF officials will help the staff to track the missing item through CCTV footage and assist the owner.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, lauds CISF officials
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On