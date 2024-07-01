Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, lauds CISF officials

A woman at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has found her lost diamond ring within a few hours with the help of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials who were on duty. She took to social media and thanked the officials for the work efficiency. Woman finds her lost diamond ring in Bengaluru airport, lauds CISF officials

The woman named Akanksha Singh took to social media and wrote, “Today at Kempegowda International Airport (@kempintairprtps) I lost my diamond ring. All thanks to their coordination and helping nature. Your help is highly appreciated.”

Singh also highlighted the names of two CISF officials and thanked them personally. “ But with the help of Mr. Rajesh Singh & Mr. Vinay Kumar Rai from @CISFHQrs, I was able to find my ring,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the CISF said that the gratitude message has been forwarded to the two officials who were deployed at the airport. “Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. CISF is always there to help & ensure your travel is safe, secure and smooth. Thank you for your valuable feedback. It has been forwarded to CISF officers at the airport,” CISF wrote as a response to the X post.

Both the airport terminals at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International airport has a Lost and Found counter where people can reach out to if any of their belongings goes missing in the airport. The staff will reach out to the owner by mail and ask the owner to identify their object. Once identified, the object will be handed over to the owner.

Even in the past, many passengers who accidentally missed their valuable items at Bengaluru airport found them with the help of airport staff and CISF officials. The CISF officials will help the staff to track the missing item through CCTV footage and assist the owner.