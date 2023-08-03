Zero tolerance to corruption: Rahul Gandhi's message to Karnataka leaders as party gears up for 2024 battle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Karnataka leaders and workers to ensure that there should be no communal polarisation by any organisation in the state, as per the sources.

(PTI)

According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi further appealed to the Karnataka leaders to make a strategy at the district and block level in the state to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Congress central leadership held a meeting with party leaders from Karnataka here on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

About 50 leaders and ministers from Karnataka participated in the meeting with Central Congress leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The source further said that in a meeting with Karnataka Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi bluntly said that if any minister or leader is found involved in corruption, strict action should be taken by sacking the person from his/her post immediately.

“Rahul Gandhi in the meeting said that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost, if anyone does so, strict action will be taken,” the sources told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi also asked the leaders for reaching out to the people and tell them about the schemes of the Karnataka Government.

Rahul Gandhi said that the poll promises should not only be fulfilled but the people should also be made aware.

He also asked the Congress office bearers to accommodate party leaders in state boards/corporations soon, the sources said.

In May this year, the Congress wrested Karnataka from the BJP with a convincing win, securing a majority on its own with 136 MLAs in a 224-seat assembly.

