‘Gruha Jyothi’ to be launched formally in Kalaburagi on August 5

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Tuesday said the Congress government's 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which was part of the grand old party's election manifesto ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in the state, will be launched formally in Kalaburagi on Saturday, August 5. The scheme aims to provide up to 200 units of free power to households across the state. (File photo)

The scheme aims to provide up to 200 units of free power to households across the state. It was one of the five main poll guarantees of the Congress before its massive win in the recent assembly election.

"We had announced that from July, the electricity will be free up to 200 units and July's bill will come in August. We have now started the process of giving the bills. Under this ambitious scheme, already 1.42 crore consumers have registered," the minister told reporters.

“On the suggestion of the Chief Minister, cabinet colleagues, legislators and others, it has been decided to organise a formal launch of the scheme, outside Bengaluru, and it will be at Kalaburagi on August 5,” he added.

CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders are expected to attend the event, he further stated. George also said CM Siddaramaiah has directed ministers to organise similar events in their respective districts.

"Those consumers who have applied and their consumption is within 200 units, based on the average and ten per cent additional, they will get zero bill. If the consumer has used above average and 10 per cent, but is still under 200 units, they will be charged the differential amount (between average and used units)," George explained.

George also said residents of Karnataka can apply for the scheme even now and that there is no cut-off date to apply. Once the scheme is completely implemented, the state government is likely to reimburse the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) for any costs incurred during the implementation process.

The Siddaramaiah-led government in the southern state faced several hiccups in the implementation of multiple schemes that were part of their poll manifesto. Several residents reported getting electricity bills that were either abnormally high or in negatives, which ESCOMs said were due to a “glitch”. Several residents also refused to pay electricity bills and attacked ESCOM employees when asked to clear pending dues.

