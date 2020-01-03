e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cities / Better air, hotter day in capital

Better air, hotter day in capital

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi Air quality in the capital improved, from the ‘severe’ zone over two days to ‘very poor’ on Friday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that although the wind speed remained low, the increase in the day temperature helped disperse pollutants.

The 24-hour average AQI, as per the CPCB’s 4pm bulletin, was 352 on Friday, an improvement from 417 on Thursday.

On Wednesday too, the air quality was in the red zone, with an AQI recording of 437. Delhi’s air quality has remained in the ‘severe’ zone since December 28, when the AQI plunged to 409, barring December 31, when it improved to 387.

The level of finer particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (PM 2.5) had dipped to 200ug/m3 at 8pm on Friday. The level had crossed the emergency mark of 300ug/m3 on Thursday. The level of PM 10 (coarse particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometres) was 303.5ug/m3 at 8pm.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 23.5 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Experts said that similar conditions are likely to continue till Monday. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the days are likely to remain warm till Monday, which will also keep pollution in check.

“The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius. This means that even if the wind speeds are low — below 10kmph — the pollutants will get dispersed,” Srivastava said.

He said that there is also a forecast of moderate fog in certain parts of the city early Saturday. Earlier, the IMD forecast had stated that a western disturbance would, likely, bring rain to the national capital and also lead to faster winds.

“The effect of the western disturbance has weakened. Hence, the lack of rain. The average wind speed too remained around 10kmph,” a senior IMD scientist said.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the weather and air quality forecasting centre of the ministry of earth science, has forecast that the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ zone for the next two days. Officials said that it will, however, improve from Monday (December 6).

“Slight improvement is expecting only by January 6. As per SAFAR-model, tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) top three air pollution hotspots of Delhi are likely to be GT Road, Vasundhara and Sahibabad,” the forecast read.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities