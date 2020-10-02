e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BG Shekhar appointed as additional commissioner of police in Navi Mumbai

BG Shekhar appointed as additional commissioner of police in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:11 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate has got a sanction for a new post of an Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime.

An order issued by the Home Ministry of the State government on Wednesday informed that BG Shekhar, DIG from State Reserve Police Force has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police in Navi Mumbai. The order said that a post of DCP with Railways in Mumbai has been transferred and upgraded to accommodate DIG rank officer in Navi Mumbai. Shekhar, on Thursday took charge as the first Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai was previously a part of the Thane commissionerate as Zone V. In 1994, a separate commissionerate was formed with KS Shinde as the first commissioner. Till 2010, the rank of Commissioner in Navi Mumbai was that of Inspector General and was later upgraded to Additional Director General rank to accommodate Ahmad Javed as the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai. Along with that was created another post of Joint Commissioner of DIG rank in 2010.

Shivraj Patil, DCP, headquarters, who was transferred on Thursday, said, “During my tenure, no proposal was sent to home ministry for the new post. We are checking records to verify if such a proposal was sent before my tenure.”

CP Bipin Kumar Singh said, “This post will definitely help the city. Additional CP will head the crime branch so there would be a close supervision on crimes happening in city. The crime branch cases will have consultation by a DIG rank officer.”

top news
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In