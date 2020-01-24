e-paper
Bhagwat to unfurl tricolour in Gorakhpur on R-Day

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to be in Gorakhpur till January 27.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to be in Gorakhpur till January 27.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day in Gorakhpur on Sunday, a Sangh insider said.

Saraswati Shishumandir at Subhashnagar will be the venue of the function, the insider added.

Bhagwat is on a four-day visit to Gorakhpur to attend meetings with Sangh workers of various prants (regions) between January 24 and 27.

Issues like social harmony, environment conservation and importance of joint family were discussed at a meeting chaired by Bhagwat on the first day of the closed-door session here on Friday.

Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale was present on the occasion as were

workers of the Goraksh, Kashi, Kanpur and Awadh regions of the Sangh.

Addressing the Sangh workers, Hosabale stressed on social harmony, eradicating social evils, saving social values and giving importance to the joint family, an insider said.

“Sangh workers were told the importance of joint family, asked to make time to establish mangal samvad with neighbours (communicate at least once with their neighbours) and dine with the family. They were told that the nation is above all and they have to dedicate their lives for it,” said the insider, adding that no political topics, including CAA or two- child policy, were discussed at the meeting.

The RSS chief did not speak on Friday but would address Sangh workers on the remaining days, the insider added.

