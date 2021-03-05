IND USA
Protest against illegal mining in Bharatpur. (HT Photo)
Protest against illegal mining in Bharatpur. (HT Photo)
Bhajans and dance figure in seers' unique protest against illegal mining

  • The rally saw seers joining in from Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan.
By HT Correspondent, Bharatpur
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:09 PM IST

By Suresh Foujdar

Thousands of seers staged a protest at the district collector's office over illegal mining in the hills of Mewat region in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Friday.

The seers held a rally with dance and singing bhajans. The rally saw seers joining in from Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, along with women.

They have been on a sit-in for the last 48 days at Pasopa village under sub-division Deeg. The protesting seers demand an end to illegal mining in the hills of Braj Mewat region.

Thousands of protesters demanded legal action against illegal mining.

They alleged that mafias have been mining illegally and destroying hills in the forest land for a long time.

Also read: As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority

Shri Aadi Badrinath Dham is located under Nagar tehsil of Mewat region in Bharatpur. The hill here holds great value for the local Hindu community as it is believed to be one of the play areas of Lord Krishan.

Sub-divisions of Bayana, Rupwas, Kaman, Nagar, Pahari have been infamous for illegal mining where locals always register complaints and raise their demands against the illegal practice.

Head of Maan Mandir Trust, Radha Kant Shashtri, who is leading the protest, said the famous land of Lord Krishna has many hills that hold religious significance for the locals. All the hills here have been damaged by the mining mafia but the officials have failed to save them and secure people's faith, he said.

"Our agitation against illegal mining will continue. We have handed over a memorandum to the district collector for the chief minister to fulfil our demands," Shashtri said.

In 2008, 5,000 hectares of land of these hills had been reserved for the forest by the state government in Nagar and Pahari tehsils. Around forty-four mining lease here, allotted by the government, are active. A proposal to include the remaining parts of the hills in both the tehsils, along with 5,000 hectares of land area, in the forest reserve area will be forwarded to the government.

