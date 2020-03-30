e-paper
Bhayandar civic hospital turns into 100-bed isolation centre

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:26 IST
Ram Parmar
To combat the Coronavirus outbreak, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital has been converted into a 100-bed isolation facility with immediate effect. Earlier, MBMC had set up a 40-bed ward at the civic hospital, but now it is upgraded to a 100-bed isolation ward to house patients, said Chandrakant Dange, MBMC commissioner, MBMC. Independent MLA Geeta Jain has donated ₹30 lakh from the MLA Development Fund to meet the expenses of upgradation of the hospital into a full-time quarantine centre.

