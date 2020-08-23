Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary declared as eco-sensitive zone

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:38 IST

PUNE In a boost to preserve the wildlife corridors in Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, which houses habitats of giant squirrel and other wild animals, the Union government, on Sunday, declared the sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone.

The area consists of 42 villages from Pune, Thane and Raigad districts and is spread over an area 130.78 square kilometres. The sanctuary is known for avifauna with species of birds including Indian shag, little cormorant, little egret, Indian pond heron, Asian openbill, black-winged kite, brahminy kite shikra, red wattled lapwing, common sandpiper and spotted dove.

According to Madhav Gadgil, prominent ecologist, the notification will ensure that no construction activity will take place in the wildlife surrounding and will help in maintaining the natural biosphere and ecosystem of the area intact.

“This is a good step and will help in keeping natural reserves intact,” said Gadgil, who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, also known as the Gadgil Commission. The commission had designated entire western ghat saying the entire hill range in the ghat is ecologically sensitive. The commission had also proposed banning all kinds of activities.

A draft notification was published in the Gazette of India, vide notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change dated July 25, 2019, inviting objections and suggestions from all persons likely to be affected thereby within the period of sixty days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the said notification were made available to the public.

Villagers object to Union government’s decision

The Adivasi community of Junnar and Ambegaon have objected to the Central government notification and submitted their suggestions and objections to the effect but they were overruled.

Suman Kate, a villager, said, “We don’t want to lose our access to the forest and its produce as it has been our right since many generations. Currently, the area has been declared as an eco-sensitive zone and we fear that we might lose our rights to the forest. The decision must be reviewed with immediate effect.”

Another villager Kamlesh Dethe said, “We had given our objections to the notification which was issued last year. It was not taken into consideration and the zone was declared without our consultancy. The villagers are unhappy with the development.”

On the opposition from locals, Gadgil said, “The Forest Rights Act 2008 has finalised rights of the local community over the forest. If the government is trying to evict the local population, then people there have equal rights on forest resources.”

The protected area of the sanctuary has high faunal and floral diversity with about 22 species of mammals, about 25 species of reptiles and many species of amphibian are found. The area also supports important wildlife such as common leopard, jungle cat, small Indian civet, striped hyena, barking deer, western hanuman langur, common grey mongoose, among others.

Area covered

Extent and boundaries of the eco-sensitive zone: The one shall be to an extent of 0.05 kilometres to 10 kilometres around the boundary of the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and the area of the eco-sensitive zone is 101.62 square kilometres.

List of activities prohibited or to be regulated within eco-sensitive zone

Commercial mining, stone quarrying and crushing units

Setting of industries causing pollution (water, air, soil, noise, and others.)

Establishment of major hydroelectric project

Use or production or processing of any hazardous substances

Discharge of untreated effluents in natural water bodies or land area

Setting up of new sawmills

Setting up of brick kilns

New encroachment and their regularisation on forest land

Establishment of hotels and resort: No new commercial hotels and resorts shall be permitted within one kilometre of the boundary of the protected area or up to the extent of the eco-sensitive zone, whichever is nearer, except for small temporary structures for eco-tourism activities

Construction activities: New commercial construction of any kind wiall not be permitted within one kilometre from the boundary of the protected area or up to extent of the eco-sensitive zone, whichever is nearer