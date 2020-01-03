Bhiwandi dog menace: 10 kids bitten in 2 days

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:49 IST

The stray dog menace in Bhiwandi continues with at least 10 school kids being bitten by dogs in the last two days. The dog bite cases were reported from areas like Ansarnagar, Khandupada and Patelnagar of Bhiwandi, causing panic among kids and their parents.

After the incidents, the residents of these areas demanded action against stray dog. Of the ten students, two suffered severe injuries on face and neck. The children were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi.

“Dog bite cases are increasing day by day in Bhiwandi, and children are the most affected. Most of the cases took place during after school hours, while the children were walking back home. The civic body has not done anything to prevent these cases yet,” said Usmaan Khan, 30, a resident of Ansarnagar, Bhiwandi.

In May 2018, nine-year-old Sujit Wadia from Bhiwandi died at JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he was bitten by an infected stray dog in April 2018. The same infected dog had attacked four others in Bhiwandi.

In September 2017, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Bhiwandi, after the child accidentally fell on one of the dogs.

“After the dog bite cases were reported, our team of officials have visited the spot and also taken the dogs away from the locality. We have asked our employees to keep a watch and ensure no more cases of dog bites are reported in these areas,” said an officer from the health department of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.