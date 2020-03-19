Bhiwandi shop owner gives ad for coronavirus cure in paper, booked

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:15 IST

A mattress shop owner was booked by the Bhiwandi police on Wednesday for publishing an advertisement in a Gujarati newspaper, claiming that mattresses sold by him can cure coronavirus.

Amar Parekh, the owner of Arihant mattress in Bhiwandi, was booked for publishing the misleading advertisement after an FIR was registered against him on March 13. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

A complaint was made by Dr Balasaheb Davkhare, medical officer of Kharbhav Primary Health Centre. As per the FIR,an advertisement in a Gujarati newspaper stated that coronavirus can be cured or prevented by sleeping on the mattress.

“We interrogated the shop owner and he confessed of not having any scientific or medical proof backing the claim. We have issued a warning and will take necessary action soon,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.