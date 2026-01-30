17-year-old Ujjain gymnast dies after accident during practice in Kolkata

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old gymnast from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has died after battling for his life for 14 days following a fall during a warm-up session at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National Championship in Kolkata. Uzair Ali, a state gymnastics champion, travelled to Kolkata on January 12 to compete in the national event.

Uzair’s body was brought back to Ujjain on Friday.

The athlete’s family has raised concerns about the safety protocols, arguing that the practice session lacked essential safety mats and supervision.

“Other participants told us he was practising without proper safety arrangements. His hand slipped, and he fell directly on the ground,” said his uncle Sakib Ali. “Neither the manager nor the coach stayed at the hospital to support us. It was their duty to ensure his safety. Uzair had been training since childhood; this wasn’t a matter of inexperience. This accident exposed the authorities’ poor preparation,” he said, adding that the coaching staff left Kolkata after the incident.

Team manager Ramsingh Banihar refuted the family’s account, insisting that the staff did not abandon the athlete.

“It was an unfortunate accident. We were at the hospital with the student. However, on January 17, we had to leave Kolkata to accompany the other 42 children who had finished participating in the championship,” Banihar explained.

Alok Khare, the SGFI Madhya Pradesh in-charge, also defended the organisation’s response. “The SGFI and the West Bengal government extended full support to the family. A special team of doctors was assigned to his care, and all medical expenses were borne by the state government. SGFI officials monitored his condition and remained in contact with the doctors. We understand the family’s grief at losing their son,” Khare said.