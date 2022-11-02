Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 2 children die, 56 villagers fall ill after consuming kheer in MP’s Tikamgarh

2 children die, 56 villagers fall ill after consuming kheer in MP’s Tikamgarh

bhopal news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:41 PM IST

An infant was among the two children who died on Monday after the feast. Officials said 56 people turned up at the medical camp that was organised by the district’s medical team

Twelve people were referred to the Tikamgarh district hospital (Photo courtesy: Nihal)
Twelve people were referred to the Tikamgarh district hospital (Photo courtesy: Nihal)
ByShruti Tomar

Two children including an infant died and more than 50 people fell ill after eating kheer, or sweet rice pudding, at a mass feast in a Madhya Pradesh village in Tikamgarh district 250km from state capital Bhopal, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the feast was organised on Sunday and people started falling ill the following day. Tikamgarh chief medical and health officer PK Mahor said the district authorities learnt of the incident from the designated Asha worker only on Tuesday.

A medical camp manned by three doctors was set up on Wednesday to treat the villagers and 12 of the 56 villagers who turned up were referred to the Tikamgarh district hospital, said block medical officer Prashant Jain.

Jain added said Jayanti, a nine-month-old infant who was already unwell and was given a bit of the kheer, died due to dehydration on Monday. Another 9-year-old girl, Priyanka also died after her condition deteriorated.

A representative of sarpanch Pushpendra Jain said, “At least 600 people consumed the kheer on Sunday afternoon at a religious programme. Later in the day, kheer was also distributed in different areas. Sixty people fell ill after consuming it and the doctors treated them.

“The villagers don’t want any police case in the matter because the programme was collectively organised by them,” he added.

Tikamgarh collector Subhash Kumar Dwivedi has ordered an inquiry into the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out