23-yr-old doctor killed, 6 more injured after Bhopal bus crashes into 8 vehicles

Bhopal: A 23-year-old doctor waiting at a traffic intersection on a two-wheeler was killed and six others injured when a school bus in Bhopal crashed into eight vehicles after its brakes failed, police said. Moments before the school bus crashed into eight vehicles at an intersection in Bhopal on Monday (CCTV Videograb)

The doctor, Ayesha Khan, died on the spot. The condition of two of the six people admitted to the hospital is serious, police said, citing doctors.

The incident took place at Banganga square crossing in Bhopal

“Dr Ayesha Khan was doing her internship and returning from Jai Prakash Hospital on Monday afternoon, when the incident took place at Banganga square crossing, Sudhir Arjariya, town inspector, TT Nagar police station, said.

Arjariya said she was waiting at the intersection on a scooty along with others when the bus hit her and the other vehicles, mostly two-wheelers. Dr Khan and her scooty got stuck in the bus and were dragged for about 50 feet.

The bus driver ran from the spot.

During investigations, it transpired that the school bus had been on the roads without a fitness certificate and the vehicle’s brakes had failed.

Bhopal Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Jitendra Sharma said that the bus was registered to a private school and the vehicle’s fitness certificate had expired in November 2024.

“The bus was running on the road illegally. Action will be taken against the owner,” he added.