3 tigers found dead in 3 days in Madhya Pradesh forests
Bhopal/Jabalpur: Three tigers have been found dead in two forests of Madhya Pradesh in the past three days, forest officials said on Monday, attributing the deaths to territorial fights.
Tigers are territorial animals and fights between them are not unusual. In most cases, a physically weaker tiger leaves a territory to a stronger tiger.
On Saturday, the forest officials found a carcass of a five-month-old female cub at Nayakheda beat of the Pachmarhi range of Satpura Tiger Reserve.
“The carcass has grievous injury marks. The spinal cord was found broken like she was attacked by another tiger. The samples have been taken and sent for a forensic test to know the exact reason behind death,” said L Krishnamurthy, field director, Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR).
Around 700 meters away from where the cub was found dead, an adult tiger was found injured on Sunday near the Mogra beat of the Pachmarhi range. The tiger was sent to Bhopal for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.
The tiger had injury marks and his canine tooth was also found broken. The prima facie cause of the injuries was a territorial fight, the field director said.
In the Chikhalbadi range of the Balaghat forest area, forest department officials said a tiger was killed in a territorial fight on Sunday, a corridor for tigers between Pench and Kanha tiger reserve.
Nitin Pawar, forest range officer of the Lalabarra area, said a fire started in the Silejhari and Sonewani ranges of Balaghat that pushed the tigers in proximity to each other near a water body.
“On Sunday, villagers heard the shrieks of animals and in the evening a tiger was found dead. We believe that he died in a fight with another tiger,” he said.
Pawar said the tiger was aged about 18 months.
According to the 2018 census, MP had 526 tigers. In 2021, 43 tiger deaths were reported from MP. In 2022, MP has lost 15 tigers till April 4, officials said.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics