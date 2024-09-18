35-yr-old journalist working for local YouTube channel shot dead in MP: Police

A 35-year-old journalist working for a local YouTube channel was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Tuesday night, said police. The deceased was working for a local YouTube channel, Dastak News, for the past few years. (Representative file photo)

According to police, he was shot dead at the Hospital Road in Sarangpur of Rajgarh district.

Sarangpur police station in-charge Akanksha Haada said, “Salman Khan (35) was sitting on his scooty on the Hospital Road with his nine-year-old son. Three people came on a bike and shot him. On hearing the gunshot, crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police.”

Police reached the spot and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

This is the second time Salman was attacked in the past one year.

“We have information about the suspected killers, and they would be caught soon,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage installed in the market.

Khan was working for a local YouTube channel, Dastak News, for the past few years, police said.