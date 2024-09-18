35-yr-old journalist working for local YouTube channel shot dead in MP: Police

Salman Khan (35) was sitting on his scooty on the Hospital Road with his nine-year-old son. when three people came on a bike and shot him
A 35-year-old journalist working for a local YouTube channel was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Tuesday night, said police.
According to police, he was shot dead at the Hospital Road in Sarangpur of Rajgarh district.
Sarangpur police station in-charge Akanksha Haada said, “Salman Khan (35) was sitting on his scooty on the Hospital Road with his nine-year-old son. Three people came on a bike and shot him. On hearing the gunshot, crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police.”