50 booked for attacking marriage procession of Dalit groom in MP’s Chhatarpur

BHOPAL/SAGAR: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against 50 people for allegedly attacking a marriage procession of a Dalit bridegroom because he was riding a horse in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday. Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi said 20 people have been detained in connection with the attack on the bridegroom (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the FIR was registered against people from the Yadav community in Chhatarpur’s Chaurai village who threw stones at the wedding procession of Ritesh Ahirwar.

Shashank Jain, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Badamalhera area of Chhatarpur, said only two communities, Yadav and Ahirwar, live in the village and they have their own temples. The Yadav community doesn’t allow Ahirwars to pray at the temple in their locality.

“Ritesh’s family decided to visit the temple located in the locality of Yadav community. Yadav community people tried to stop the procession. Later, they attacked them and started pelting stones. Ritesh’s family informed the police,” said Jain.

A police team reached the spot and took control of the situation. The procession continued under police protection before leaving for Shahgarh for the wedding ceremony. The procession returned to the village on Tuesday.

Police said three police personnel were also injured.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “A case has been registered against the accused of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, using obscene language and under relevant sections of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. More than 20 persons have been detained in the matter. Police are trying to nab the accused.”