Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 50 booked for attacking marriage procession of Dalit groom in MP’s Chhatarpur

50 booked for attacking marriage procession of Dalit groom in MP’s Chhatarpur

ByAnupam Pateriya
Jun 06, 2023 09:42 PM IST

Police said the FIR was registered against people from the Yadav community in Chhatarpur’s Chaurai village who threw stones at the wedding procession of Ritesh Ahirwar

BHOPAL/SAGAR: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against 50 people for allegedly attacking a marriage procession of a Dalit bridegroom because he was riding a horse in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi said 20 people have been detained in connection with the attack on the bridegroom (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi said 20 people have been detained in connection with the attack on the bridegroom (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the FIR was registered against people from the Yadav community in Chhatarpur’s Chaurai village who threw stones at the wedding procession of Ritesh Ahirwar.

Shashank Jain, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Badamalhera area of Chhatarpur, said only two communities, Yadav and Ahirwar, live in the village and they have their own temples. The Yadav community doesn’t allow Ahirwars to pray at the temple in their locality.

“Ritesh’s family decided to visit the temple located in the locality of Yadav community. Yadav community people tried to stop the procession. Later, they attacked them and started pelting stones. Ritesh’s family informed the police,” said Jain.

A police team reached the spot and took control of the situation. The procession continued under police protection before leaving for Shahgarh for the wedding ceremony. The procession returned to the village on Tuesday.

Police said three police personnel were also injured.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “A case has been registered against the accused of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, using obscene language and under relevant sections of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. More than 20 persons have been detained in the matter. Police are trying to nab the accused.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh attack horse + 1 more
madhya pradesh attack horse
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out