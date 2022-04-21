Accused in attempt to murder case gets bail from MP HC on ground that he plants trees
The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has granted bail to an accused in an attempt to murder case on the condition of planting trees. Justice Anand Pathak granted Rinku Sharma bail on a personal bond of ₹one lakh last week.
In the order dated April 13, the HC directed Sharma to plant ten saplings -- fruit trees or Neem or Peepul -- and take care of them. The accused can plant the saplings at a place of his choice but he shall secure them at his own expense, the judge said.
Sharma shall produce pictures of the plants within 30 days, the order said. He was also asked to submit a report about the health of the trees every three months during the next six months.
Any lapse on his part can deprive him of the benefit of bail, the high court warned. This condition was laid down because the accused expressed desire to do community service voluntarily, the judge said.
Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent. Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages. The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.
Akhilesh Yadav says those close to BJP can’t remain in Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said those close to the BJP cannot remain in the SP. Akhilesh Yadav also distanced himself from a meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's family in Rampur. Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, had contested the recent assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol.
Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said. The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said deputy director, Agni Mitra, WCCB (eastern region).
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
