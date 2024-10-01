Menu Explore
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
Anurag Jain appointed as next chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh

ByShruti Tomar
Oct 01, 2024 10:16 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government issued an order announcing Jain's appointment, and he will take charge from October 1.

The Madhya Pradesh government has appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Anurag Jain as the next chief secretary of the state. The order of his appointment came on Monday following the retirement of Veera Rana who held the position.

Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)

Jain, 59, was on central deputation since 30 May 2020. The central government relieved him from the post of secretary of the Union ministry of road, transport and highways.

The Madhya Pradesh government issued an order announcing Jain’s appointment, and he will take charge from October 1.

Anurag Jain will retire in August 2025. He is seniormost IAS officer of the MP cadre. Jain had earlier held the post of joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office 10 years ago, and also served twice as the secretary of the then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He has also held the post of acting chairman and acting managing director of the Export-Import Bank of India from December 2013 to February 2014.

