Bhopal: 65-year-old year man arrested in 45-year-old theft case

A 65-year-old man was arrested in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, 45 years after he and six others stole 90kg wheat worth ₹100 in 1980. Of the seven, four accused were arrested and out on bail while two have died. A resident of Dhar, Salim Khan, 65, was arrested in a theft case registered at Balkwada police station. Salim has been on the run since 1980. He ran a grocery store with his son in Bagh, Dhar district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shweta Shukla, Khargone sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), said, “In 1980, Salim stole wheat crop kept in a field in Balsamud. At that time, the price of wheat was ₹115 per quintal. He was arrested from Bagh, Dhar district. He was produced before the court and he was sent to jail.” “Salim told police that he thought they would have forgotten about the case after so many years, so he resumed a normal life and was working without fear,” she added.

When the police went to the house of another accused in the same case, Salim Mohammad in Dewas, they learned of his death. The police returned with the death certificate.