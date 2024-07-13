Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.02 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 28.4 °C Heavy intensity rain July 15, 2024 29.4 °C Heavy intensity rain July 16, 2024 30.95 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 32.93 °C Very heavy rain July 18, 2024 28.77 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 24.27 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 27.52 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.96 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 13, 2024, is 24.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 26.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.02 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

