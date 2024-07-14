Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.63 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 14, 2024, is 30.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 32.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.92 °C and 34.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.63 °C and 32.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 15, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 16, 2024
|31.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|31.64 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 18, 2024
|27.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|26.86 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 20, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|26.49 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.76 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.36 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|37.09 °C
|Light rain
