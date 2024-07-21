Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.86 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 22, 2024 27.76 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 24.11 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 23.3 °C Very heavy rain July 25, 2024 23.1 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 27.29 °C Overcast clouds July 27, 2024 27.39 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 27.92 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.75 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.83 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.53 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Broken clouds Delhi 35.92 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 21, 2024, is 30.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.86 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.32 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.With temperatures ranging between 24.86 °C and 32.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.