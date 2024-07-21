Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.86 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 21, 2024, is 30.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.86 °C and 32.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.32 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.86 °C and 32.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.32 °C and 28.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.86 °C and 32.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 31.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|24.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|23.3 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 25, 2024
|23.1 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|27.29 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 27, 2024
|27.39 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|27.92 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy