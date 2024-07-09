Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 9, 2024, is 30.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.54 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.54 °C and 34.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.54 °C and 34.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 10, 2024
|31.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|28.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|27.5 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|25.31 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|26.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|25.74 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 16, 2024
|27.29 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.69 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.5 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.99 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.06 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy