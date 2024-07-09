 Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 9, 2024, is 30.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.54 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.85 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.54 °C and 34.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 10, 2024 31.78 °C Moderate rain
July 11, 2024 28.93 °C Moderate rain
July 12, 2024 27.5 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 25.31 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 26.17 °C Moderate rain
July 15, 2024 25.74 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 16, 2024 27.29 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bhopal weather update on July 09, 2024
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
