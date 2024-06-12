Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.46 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 12, 2024, is 36.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.46 °C and 40.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.2 °C and 38.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.46 °C and 40.78 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|33.81 °C
|Light rain
|June 14, 2024
|36.35 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|36.8 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|37.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|38.21 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|37.41 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|35.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
