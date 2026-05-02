Bhopal, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reviewed wheat procurement in his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, and assured to take strict action against those indulging in negligence or irregularities. Chouhan reviews wheat procurement in Vidisha; assures strict action against lapses

The procurement work is underway and arrangements have improved across the four districts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas, he said.

"Farmers need us and we must stand with them," the former MP chief minister said.

Over 80 per cent farmers have completed slot bookings and issues related to verification have been resolved.

The weighing capacity at procurement centres has been increased to 2,250 quintals per day and the number of weighing machines has also been raised, he said.

Adequate gunny bags have been made available for the next three days at all centres, he said.

"Every grain produced by farmers through their hard work will be procured," Chouhan added.

He said complaints were received against some surveyors, following which 34 of them were removed and FIRs were registered against two in Vidisha district.

He said a control room will be set up at collector offices to address farmers' grievances promptly.

Providing district-wise data, Chouhan said in Vidisha, 72,027 out of 87,913 registered farmers have booked slots and 1.99 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured from 36,442 farmers.

In Raisen, 68,639 out of 77,117 farmers have booked slots and over 1.80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured from 32,374 farmers, he said.

In Sehore, 2,73,245 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured from 51,719 farmers, while in Dewas, 1,48,301 metric tonnes has been procured from 31,035 farmers, according to him.

Chouhan said the procurement target has been increased from 78 lakh metric tonnes to 100 lakh metric tonnes with approval of the Centre.

He said the government will resolve any issues on a priority basis and ensure that farmers do not face difficulties in selling their produce.

Chouhan, who is fondly called 'Mama' by his supporters, said "Mama Coaching Classes" will be launched in Vidisha from May 10 to guide students in education and employment.

The initiative will provide offline coaching to selected students and online support to others, along with career counselling, he said.

Similar coaching facilities will be started in Raisen soon, the Union minister said.

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