CM Yadav orders removal of 46 nominated cabinet, minister of state rank heads

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday night ordered the removal of 46 nominated chairpersons and vice-chairpersons having cabinet or minister of state rank, officials familiar with the matter said. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav (Twitter/@DrMohanYadav51)

The order was issued by chief minister’s principal secretary Raghvendra Singh, with a list of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of 46 corporations, boards and authorities of the state, appointed by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after in March 2020.

“According to the instructions of the chief minister, the non-government nominations made in the Corporation/Board/Board/Authority/Commission of the state are to be cancelled with immediate effect,” reads the order.

“Therefore, it is respectfully requested to take the above-mentioned action as per the rules quickly, in compliance with the relevant legal provisions and to direct all concerned to obtain post-facto approval in coordination with the chief minister,” said the order.

This was the first time such an order was released to remove all the nominated leaders. However, a senior state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the decision was only taken as there were “non-political postings” to oblige many senior leaders.

“BJP made major changes in the organisation. Most of them were nominated after being removed as divisional organisation leaders. Now, new leaders will be given a chance as per their performances in assembly as well as Lok Sabha election in MP,” he said.

The Congress took a jibe at CM Yadav for reverting the orders of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Chief minister Mohan Yadav is busy in transfer and posting of officers but now he has started reverting the order of his own party’s then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This order showed that the BJP is trying to get rid of all the close people of former CM Chouhan,” said KK Mishra, MP Congress Committee spokesperson.

BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal said, “Congress should take care of their leaders. Removing all the chairpersons and vice-chairman is a routine process so no need to discuss it.”