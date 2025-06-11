Congress expels Digvijaya’s brother, ex-MP Laxman after post-Pahalgam remarks

Bhopal: The Congress on Wednesday expelled former Madhya Pradesh MLA Laxman Singh from primary membership of the party for six years for “anti-party activities”. Laxman Singh. (File Photo)

A five-time member of Parliament (MP) and a three-time MLA, Laxman Singh is the younger brother of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, he had targeted leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during a protest against terrorism in Raghogarh, Guna on April 24.

Laxman Singh had said, “Omar Abdullah is involved with terrorists, Congress should immediately withdraw its support to him in Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also attacked Robert Vadra, saying, “The statement of Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law says that Muslims are not allowed to offer namaaz on the road, so the terrorists attacked. How long will we tolerate his childish statements? Rahul Gandhi should also speak very thoughtfully. Such incidents are happening due to his foolishness.”

Laxman Singh had also said, “I was saying this in front of the camera, if Congress wants to expel me then they should do so.”

“Congress president has expelled Laxman Singh, former MLA, Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years with immediate effect due to his anti-party activities,” Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the Congress’ Disciplinary Action Committee, said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate based on what “anti-party activities” it had acted against Singh.

The state Congress had made a recommendation to the party leadership for initiating action against him for his alleged anti-party activities and the matter was sent to the Disciplinary Action Committee.

Congress media in-charge Mukesh Nayak said, “Laxman Singh’s expulsion is a big message that discipline is for everyone in the party. His primary membership has also been cancelled. Many times Laxman Singh has made statements that made the party uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai said, “Laxman Singh was speaking the truth, he was trying to bring Congress on the right path but, Congress likes arrogant people. Congress is captured by such people who want to run it like a company. Laxman Singh did a brave job. He should continue doing that.”

On the question of joining BJP, he said that, it is his personal matter, BJP has nothing to do with it.