Dalit groom, stopped from riding horse in MP village, makes a point the next day

BHOPAL: A Dalit police constable, who was stopped from riding a horse during to his wedding, eventually rode a horse the following day under police protection in Chhatarpur district, said a police officer.

“A resident of Kundalyapur village Dayachand Ahirwar, 24, is posted as a constable. On Wednesday, Ahirwar was stopped from riding a horse in a locality of upper caste people during his wedding procession to the temple. His family agreed to the demand and told Ahirwar to get off the horse. He went to the temple by foot as in the tradition for people from the Scheduled Castes,” said Vikram Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Chhatarpur.

When police and district administration came to know about it on Thursday, the police provided protection to the groom and carried out a procession on a horse in the locality where riding the horse by the Scheduled Caste was prohibited, said the police officer.

Vikram Singh said no formal police complaint has been lodged by Dayachand Ahirwar or his family.

Ahirwar said, “I was told to leave the horse in the locality by upper caste people on my wedding day as it was an old-age tradition. But I was not abused so I didn’t file any complaint.”

This is the third incident in a month when a Dalit groom was given police protection to ride a horse.

